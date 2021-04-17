Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,130.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.