Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,045 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAM. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of RYAM opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.