Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,044 The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

GGT stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

