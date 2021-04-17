Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. State Street Corp increased its stake in DraftKings by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $57.98 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.