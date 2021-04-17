Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

