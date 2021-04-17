2,945 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000.

SCZ opened at $75.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $75.17.

