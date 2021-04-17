Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,132 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

