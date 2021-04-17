PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PPL were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

