Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.93. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

ALLE traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.93. 1,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Allegion by 16,953.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

