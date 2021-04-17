Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,433. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

