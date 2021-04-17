Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,275 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,617 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,710 shares of company stock worth $16,204,309 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,183. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

