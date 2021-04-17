Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

