Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 9,743 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 193,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.40. The company had a trading volume of 833,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,904. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.60 and a 1-year high of $235.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

