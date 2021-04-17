Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $95.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

