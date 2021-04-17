Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 16,513 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,364,000 after acquiring an additional 248,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 243,774 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 806,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

