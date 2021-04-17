California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.57

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 119825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,335,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.