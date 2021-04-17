EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $84.97.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

