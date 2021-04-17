Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “positive” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $546.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

