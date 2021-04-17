Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 3,213 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,571,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $68,415.96.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

