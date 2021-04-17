Scotiabank Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to $1.60

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s current price.

BTEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

