Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.50. ArcBest posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ArcBest by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

