Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) PT Lowered to $13.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.10% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MTEM opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $455.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,560,774 shares of company stock worth $28,119,086 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

