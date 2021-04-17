-$0.22 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $375.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

