Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $795.31

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.31 ($10.39) and traded as high as GBX 824 ($10.77). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 816.50 ($10.67), with a volume of 213,820 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 786.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 795.44.

In related news, insider Andy Jones purchased 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

