Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.34. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 16,172 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $249.76 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.