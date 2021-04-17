Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 85,946,513 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

