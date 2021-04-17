Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.56

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 15,245 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £2.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

