HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $230.00 at Truist

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.28.

Shares of HCA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $194.29. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

