Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after buying an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

