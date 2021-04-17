HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.28.

HCA opened at $196.93 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $194.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

