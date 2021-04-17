Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $39.33. 1,765,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

