First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,363. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $112.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

