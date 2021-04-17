Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,099. The company has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average is $170.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

