Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

GOOGL stock traded up $43.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,285.25. 1,458,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,296.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,092.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,845.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

