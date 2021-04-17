Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Shares of 9,235 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.58. 516,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

