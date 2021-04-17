Collective Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 1,608 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.81.

PEP opened at $142.31 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

