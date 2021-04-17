CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 262.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NYSE:HON opened at $229.84 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

