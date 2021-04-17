Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 17,735 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,406,000.

IBMO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

