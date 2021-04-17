Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

