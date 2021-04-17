First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $296,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

