Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 178,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 12.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 170,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.