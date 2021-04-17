BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of BV stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. BrightView has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in BrightView by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BrightView by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

