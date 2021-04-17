Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

