Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $22.39. 27,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. Escalade has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis increased their target price on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

