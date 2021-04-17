Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

