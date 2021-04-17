Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) CFO Ka Seng Ao Buys 15,000 Shares

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) CFO Ka Seng Ao acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of MBTCU opened at $10.23 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

