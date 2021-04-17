Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $175,531.25 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $170,906.25.

On Monday, March 8th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $154,843.75.

On Friday, March 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $137,325.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $136,100.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

