Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Microbot Medical stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

