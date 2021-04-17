Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $199.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $200.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $2.7837 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

