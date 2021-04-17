Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.